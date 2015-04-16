Aceptó ser juez en el “reality show” de televisión
Notimex
El cantante Espinoza Paz dijo que le gusta echar relajo en la televisión, es por esto que aceptó ser juez en el “reality show” “Me pongo de pie”.
Después de su participación en la primera temporada de “La Voz… México”, el autor del tema “El próximo viernes” dijo que recibió un abanico de propuestas para regresar a la pantalla chica; sin embargo, ninguna lo convencía del todo.
“Confieso que yo no quise estar más en televisión, me fue bonito en ‘La Voz…’ y quise guardar ese recuerdo en la mente de la gente y la mía”, declaró en entrevista.
“Pensé que algún día podría llegar algún proyecto que me gustara e interesara, que sintiera que podría ser siempre yo”, añadió el ex asesor vocal de la fallecida cantante Jenni Rivera.
El músico platicó que el productor Rubén Galindo le ofreció participar en el “show” “Va por ti”, pero que simplemente no le “latió”.
Después le dijo: “¿sabes qué? Tengo un proyecto que te puede interesar y gustar”. Así que nos juntamos, comimos y cuando me platicó la historia le dije que sí, yo quería estar aquí.
“Siento que es un bonito regreso a la televisión, estoy contento, satisfecho, feliz, aunque cuando aparezco en televisión no sé qué pasa que mi vida se vuelve un huracán. Descubrí que tengo que ser feliz, la verdad sí me gusta estar en la pantalla para echar relajo” puntualizó.
Por otro lado, el cantautor de 33 años, expuso que preferiría participar en una película de amor, que en una telenovela.
“Ha habido propuestas para actuar en telenovelas, pero no quise, a lo mejor cine sí, de hecho hay una película con Omar Chaparro, que se llama ‘Los compadres’, donde tengo una participación, eso sí me gusta”, concluyó.
