Interpretaran el tema principal de la telenovela “Lo imperdonable”
Notimex
Los cantantes Espinoza Paz y Juan Gabriel serán los encargados de interpretar el tema principal de la telenovela “Lo imperdonable”, del productor Salvador Mejía.
“Siempre en mi mente”, tema incluido en el más reciente álbum del “Divo de Juárez” a dueto con el compositor, será el que musicalice la historia juvenil, protagonizada por Ana Brenda Contreras, se informó en un comunicado.
Asimismo, en el melodrama, donde participarán actores como Sebastián Zurita, Alicia Machado, Juan Ferrara y Sergio Sendel, entre otros, iniciará transmisiones por Canal 2, el próximo lunes 20 de abril.
El sencillo forma parte de “Los Dúo”, en el que Juan Gabriel canta sus más grandes temas, acompañado de artistas como Juanes, David Bisbal, Luis Fonsi, Natalia Jiménez, Isabel Pantoja y Laura Pausini, entre otros.
A su vez, Espinoza paz está inmerso en su gira “Yo Feliz Tour 2015”, la cual continuará por diversas ciudades de Estados Unidos.
