Un grupo humanitario en Arizona dijo que seis de las ocho estaciones de agua para los migrantes que cruzan la frontera a través del desierto de Sonora han sido vandalizadas, incluida una que fue baleada y tiene el cadáver de un coyote a su lado.
Human Borders informó que las estaciones de agua ayudan a los migrantes que cruzan al país sin autorización desde México a través del desierto en el sur de Arizona.
Joel Smith, director de operaciones, dijo que durante una inspección de rutina el martes descubrió que la mayoría de las estaciones de agua han sido vandalizadas.
Agregó que se sintió más perturbado por una estación al este del pueblo de Arivaca que fue baleada por alguien y dejó el cadáver de un coyote a su lado, y dijo que probablemente fueron vandalizadas por alguien que se oponía a que les dejaran agua a los migrantes que cruzaban de forma ilegal.
“Ya sea que estés de acuerdo o no con la inmigración internacional, esto es cuestión de salvar una vida humana. Aquí no hay leyes involucradas. O ayudo a la gente a sobrevivir o descubriré un montón de cadáveres humanos”, dijo Smith.
La vocera del Departamento de Policía, Courtney Rodriguez, dijo que se informó del incidente el martes y se está investigando. Pero agregó que investigar este tipo de vandalismo es complicado porque no hay forma de saber cuándo sucedió.
Desde el año 2000, Human Borders colocó estaciones de agua en el sur de Arizona. Las estaciones ya han sido vandalizadas en el pasado, pero nunca ha sido tan inquietante como lo que la organización descubrió esta semana, dijo Smith. El contenedor del agua al que le dispararon estaba ahí desde el 2004.
El número de migrantes muertos en el desierto de Sonora se ha reducido en años recientes, pero sigue siendo un problema. El Sector Tucson de la Patrulla Fronteriza de Estados Unidos, que comprende a la mayoría de Arizona, reportó 107 muertes en el desierto, en el año fiscal 2004. En total, hubo 307 muertes reportadas por la Patrulla Fronteriza en el mismo año.
(AP)
