Por Jose Manuel Gutierrez Lopez

La FIFA dio a conocer los numeros que usarán los jugadores de la Selección Mexicana

Redacción

La FIFA dio a conocer los números que usarán los seleccionados en sus playeras para el Mundial de Brasil 2014

La Federación  Internacional de Futbol Asociación (FIFA), dio a conocer la numeración que portarán los jugadores de la Selección Mexicana durante la próxima Copa del Mundo de Brasil 2014.

Cabe recordar que los números en los dorsales son una numeración corrida del 1 al 23 en la que destacan el 12 de Jesús Corona, el 23 de Alfredo Talavera y el 1 de Guillermo Ochoa, los tres arqueros que buscan quedarse con el puesto titular bajo los tres palos.

Giovani dos Santos usará el 10, mientras que Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández utilizará el 14, mientras que Marco Fabián usará el 8 y Rafael Márquez el 4.

Estos son los números que usarán los seleccionados en Brasil 2014:

1. Guillermo Ochoa

2. Francisco ‘Maza’ Rodríguez

3. Carlos Salcido

4. Rafael Márquez

5. José Juan ‘Gallo’ Vázquez

6. Héctor Herrera

7. Miguel Layún

8. Marco Fabián

9. Raúl Jiménez

10. Giovani Dos Santos

11. Alan Pulido

12. Jesús Corona

13. Diego Reyes

14. Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández

15. Héctor Moreno

16. Miguel Ponce

17. Carlos ‘Gullit’ Peña

18. Andrés Guardado

19. Oribe Peralta

20. Luis Montes

21. Isaac ‘Conejito’ Brizuela

22. Paul Aguilar

23. Alfredo Talavera

Foto:Mexsport

 

 

