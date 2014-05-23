La FIFA dio a conocer los numeros que usarán los jugadores de la Selección Mexicana
Redacción
La FIFA dio a conocer los números que usarán los seleccionados en sus playeras para el Mundial de Brasil 2014
La Federación Internacional de Futbol Asociación (FIFA), dio a conocer la numeración que portarán los jugadores de la Selección Mexicana durante la próxima Copa del Mundo de Brasil 2014.
Cabe recordar que los números en los dorsales son una numeración corrida del 1 al 23 en la que destacan el 12 de Jesús Corona, el 23 de Alfredo Talavera y el 1 de Guillermo Ochoa, los tres arqueros que buscan quedarse con el puesto titular bajo los tres palos.
Giovani dos Santos usará el 10, mientras que Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández utilizará el 14, mientras que Marco Fabián usará el 8 y Rafael Márquez el 4.
Estos son los números que usarán los seleccionados en Brasil 2014:
1. Guillermo Ochoa
2. Francisco ‘Maza’ Rodríguez
3. Carlos Salcido
4. Rafael Márquez
5. José Juan ‘Gallo’ Vázquez
6. Héctor Herrera
7. Miguel Layún
8. Marco Fabián
9. Raúl Jiménez
10. Giovani Dos Santos
11. Alan Pulido
12. Jesús Corona
13. Diego Reyes
14. Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández
15. Héctor Moreno
16. Miguel Ponce
17. Carlos ‘Gullit’ Peña
18. Andrés Guardado
19. Oribe Peralta
20. Luis Montes
21. Isaac ‘Conejito’ Brizuela
22. Paul Aguilar
23. Alfredo Talavera
Foto:Mexsport
