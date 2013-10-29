En abril de 2014 llegará al cine ‘Cesar Chavez: An American Hero’
Redacción
En abril de 2014, Diego Luna estrenará el filme ‘Cesar Chavez: An American Hero’, basado en la figura de César E. Chávez, líder sindical y activista a favor de los derechos civiles para los campesinos en Estados Unidos; y también hoy, reveló el tráiler.
La cinta es protagonizada por Michael Peña, quien interpreta al guía de los trabajadores ya fallecido, Rosario Dawson, America Ferrera, Gabriel Mann, Lisa Brenner, entre otros.
‘Cesar Chavez: An American Hero’ significa para Diego Luna su tercer largometraje dirigido, puesto que previamente estuvo al mando de ‘J.C. Chávez’ y ‘Abel’. Checa el trailer aqui.
Foto: Especial
