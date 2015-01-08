Por Becarios Web

La cinta para televisión no cuenta con el apoyo de su familia

Redacción

La actriz ganadora de globo de oro y nominada a un premio de la academia, Angela Bassett, se estrena como directora con el filme biográfico “Whitney”, el cúal produjo para la cadena de televisión Lifetime.

La ex modelo Yaya DaCosta interpreta a Whiteny Houston

La cinta, que retrata la vida relación amorosa entre Whitney Houston y Bobby Brown; sin embargo, no cuenta con el visto bueno de la familia de la fallecida estrella, por lo que  la música utilizada en el filme es reinterpretada por la cantante Deborah Cox. La cantante es interpretada por la ex participante de “America´s Next Top Model”, Yaya DeCosta.

Póster de la película

La familia de Whitney fue invitada al estreno de la película, sin embargo, una vez más mostraron su rechazo por la misma  y no asistieron.

 

 

