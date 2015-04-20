Joven de 13 años sospechoso de asesinar a un maestro y cuatro compañeros
AP
Un alumno supuestamente armado con una ballesta y un cuchillo mató a un maestro y cuatro estudiantes en una escuela de Barcelona, dijeron el lunes la policía y varios testigos.
El estudiante, que no ha sido identificado públicamente por las autoridades pero que según medios locales tiene 13 años, fue detenido por la policía como sospechoso tras la agresión, en que dos maestros y dos alumnos resultaron heridos.
El incidente, que ocurrió poco después de las 9:30 de la mañana, sembró el terror en la escuela secundaria del vecindario de gente trabajadora en la segunda ciudad de España. Estos incidentes son extremadamente poco comunes en el país.
“Acabábamos de empezar la clase y escuchamos gritos”, dijo la alumna Gemma Jarque. “Así que nos encerramos dentro del aula”.
Una portavoz de la policía regional dijo que el maestro muerto fue ultimado con un arma blanca, pero no la identificó con precisión.
Autoridades no dieron detalles de cómo ocurrió el ataque pero Jarque dijo que ella y otros se escondieron en el aula tras escuchar los gritos.
“Vimos al maestro en el suelo, entre un charco de sangre”, dijo.
Otra estudiante, Paula Amayuelas, dijo que conocía al sospechoso y que “no tenía problemas pero era más bien solitario y otros estudiantes lo molestaban”.
Los dos estudiantes y el maestro heridos fueron llevados a hospitales de Barcelona, mientras que el otro maestro fue tratado en el lugar y no fue necesario hospitalizarlo.
Después de los hechos, padres y estudiantes se reunieron en silencio frente a la escuela y se abrazaban unos a otros. Los alumnos dijeron que el maestro fallecido era un sustituto que llevaba una semana en la instalación.
Un portavoz de la policía regional dijo que es demasiado pronto para determinar si el ataque fue un intento de copiar la agresión del 20 de abril de 1999 en Columbine, Colorado, que dejó 12 alumnos y un maestro muertos.
La Policía de Barcelona no identificó al sospechoso debido a su edad.
En España, los menores de 14 años no son responsabilizados por delitos y no pueden ser encarcelados ni colocados en centros de detención. Pero pueden ser enviados a instituciones de salud mental, dijo un portavoz del Ministerio de Justicia, a condición de no ser identificado debido a las normas de la entidad.
Un portavoz de la policía nacional no pudo recordar ningún ataque fatal en escuelas en la historia reciente del país.
