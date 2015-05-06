Un pestañeo bastó para enlutar los hogares de 20 familias poblanas
Por: Brenda Fonseca
Cuentan en mi tierra que… un pestañeo del conductor de una camioneta que transportaba a 20 estudiantes de la Universidad Autónoma de Puebla con destino a Chiapas, vistió de luto a dos familias.
De acuerdo con el peritaje, el chofer de la vagoneta invadió el carril contrario de la autopista Las Choapas- Cozocuautla, en Veracruz, en ese momento fueron embestidos por un tráiler. El impacto brutal dejó a 10 alumnos heridos y dos muertos: Iransú Uaxipura Regil, originaria de España y Cintia Paola Gaxiola, de Sinaloa.
El operador, cuya identidad no se conoce, fue detenido y habrá de responder por estos hechos, aunque la condena que se le imponga no regresará a estas chicas con sus familias, que vieron truncado el sueño de verlas convertidas en profesionistas.
La venganza nunca es buena
El rencor y la venganza no son buenas consejeras. Ahora lo sabe Eduardo Spencer Velasco Aburto, de 19 años, estudiante de la carrera de odontología en la Universidad de Guadalajara.
De acuerdo a la confesión hecha por el originario de Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, conocido desde ahora como El dentista asesino, tuvo algunos problemas con su compañera Kimberly Herrera Torres por un trabajo escolar; fueron tales las diferencias entre ambos, que la joven de 19 años, lo mandó golpear.
Cuando Spencer descubrió la verdad, calló y guardó su coraje; pasaron los meses y se acercó a Kimberly, con quien salió varias veces. El 29 de abril, último día en que se vieron, el agresor no se aguantó las ganas y que le canta, no precisamente una de Vicente Fernández.
Me refiero a que le reclamó por la tunda que sus golpeadores le propinaron, pero fue tal su coraje que no se aguantó las ganas y le cortó el cuello con una navaja, después la estranguló con las manos y al percatarse de que la había mandado al más allá abandonó el cuerpo en una camioneta en la colonia Arcos Vallarta.
Velasco Aburto declaró que luego de que la joven lo fue a dejar a su casa, ubicada en el cruce de Herodoto y Alejandro, le reclamó que lo hubiera mandado agredir, por lo que quiso tomar venganza en ese momento e inició la agresión.
Para tratar de desviar la investigación y evitar verse involucrado, envió un mensaje a un familiar de Kimberly, desde un Ipad propiedad de la chica, para exigirles el pago de un rescate a cambio de liberarla, pero a la postre se descubrió era una farsa, por lo que el sacamuelas fue detenido y enviado a prisión. ¡Caray! Tan fácil que es perdonar.
Y así van las cosas en mi tierra.
Foto: Especial
If you desire to improve your experience simply keep visiting this site and be updated with the newest news posted here.
I have been browsing online greater than 3 hours lately, yet
I by no means found any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty price enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made
good content material as you did, the web will probably be a lot more useful than ever before.
Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard
against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything
I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?
What’s up every one, here every one is sharing these experience,
therefore it’s pleasant to read this blog, and I used to go to see this webpage everyday.
Hi, I do think this is a great website. I stumbledupon it ;
) I will return once again since I book marked it. Money and freedom is
the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to help other people.
Hi there Dear, are you truly visiting this website regularly, if so after that you will
definitely take pleasant experience.
Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo
News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Many thanks
I have been surfing online more than three hours today,
yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made good
content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful
than ever before.
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to
your site? My website is in the exact same niche as
yours and my visitors would definitely benefit from some of the information you present here.
Please let me know if this okay with you. Cheers!
I am sure this post has touched all the internet users,
its really really pleasant article on building up new web site.
Hello my friend! I want to say that this article is
amazing, nice written and include almost all vital infos.
I would like to see more posts like this .
After looking at a few of the blog articles on your website,
I honestly appreciate your technique of blogging.
I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and
will be checking back soon. Please visit my web site as well and let me know
what you think.
My partner and I stumbled over here by a different page and thought I may
as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am
following you. Look forward to looking over your web page for a second time.
I’m not sure exactly why but this weblog is loading incredibly slow for me.
Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my
end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
Hi there everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at this website, and paragraph is really
fruitful in favor of me, keep up posting such content.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post.
Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content!