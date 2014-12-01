Invertirá EU 210 mdd en investigaciones
Notimex
Estados Unidos anunció hoy acciones de cooperación para continuar la lucha contra el VIH/sida, con una inversión conjunta de 210 millones de dólares para atender nuevas infecciones entre adolescentes y mujeres jóvenes en 10 países.
En el Día Mundial de la Lucha Contra el Sida, el secretario de Estado, John Kerry, anunció del Plan de Emergencia del presidente Barack Obama para el Alivio del SIDA (PEPFAR), la Fundación Bill y Melinda Gates y la Fundación Nike.
En un evento realizado en la capital estadunidense, Kerry recordó que 80 por ciento de las nuevas infecciones de VIH/sida se registra entre adolescentes en los países más afectados por la epidemia, lo que exige construir sistemas de salud sustentables.
Kerry anunció además un compromiso para acelerar el desarrollo de nuevos medicamentos antirretrovirales para 3.2 millones de niños con VIH/sida, de los cuales sólo una cuarta parte tiene acceso a tratamiento.
Kerry precisó que se trabajará con Camerún, Costa de Marfil, República Democrática del Congo, Kenia, Lesoto, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia y Zimbabue para duplicar el número total de niños bajo terapia de antirretrovirales en los próximos dos años.
El encargado de la diplomacia estadunidense destacó que en 2003, cuando se creó el PREFAR, se registraban unas 10 mil nuevas infecciones por VIH diarias, mientras en la actualidad esa tasa se ha reducido 40 por ciento.
Apuntó que entonces, más de dos millones de personas morían por causas relacionadas con el sida en el mundo, pero la cifra se redujo 34 por ciento, y que en poco más de una década, el número de nuevas infecciones de niños se ha reducido a la mitad.
Foto: Cuartoscuro
