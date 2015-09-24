El secretario de Defensa estadounidense, Ash Carter, señaló el jueves que hablaría de nuevo con su homólogo ruso sobre las intenciones militares de Moscú en Siria, pero advirtió que si los rusos insisten en luchar contra el grupo Estado Islámico sin buscar de forma simultánea una solución política a la guerra civil de Siria, estarán “vertiendo gasolina” sobre el conflicto.
En declaraciones desde el Pentágono, Carter dijo que al gobierno de Obama le preocupa que Rusia utilice aviones de guerra y otra fuerza militar que recientemente reunió en Siria para atacar al grupo EI o los moderados rebeldes sirios que luchan contra el gobierno del presidente Bashar Assad. Carter se negó a comentar si considera que el refuerzo ruso tiene la intención de llevar a cabo ataques aéreos u otra acción ofensiva militar.
“Hablaremos con ellos sobre sus intenciones tanto en el camino político, como en el camino militar”, dijo Carter. El viernes pasado conversó con el ministro de Defensa ruso Sergei Shoigu, tras lo cual funcionarios del Pentágono dijeron que no era claro cómo pretendían los rusos utilizar su ejército en Siria.
“Buscar derrotar al grupo EI sin buscar una transición política al mismo tiempo es avivar el tipo de extremismo que representa la base del grupo EI, y si ésa es la visión rusa es una contradicción lógica”, le dijo Carter a la prensa. “Y la forma de salir de esa contradicción es buscar ambas cosas de forma paralela. Con esa base, creo que estamos preparados para discutir un camino hacia adelante con Rusia en donde lo político y militar se muevan en paralelo”.
Rusia ha estado reforzando su presencia militar en una base aérea en Siria con aviones de combate, tanques, helicópteros, misiles de defensa aérea, personal y otro equipo. Rusia es un aliado tradicional de Siria y ha apoyado a Assad, quien se aferra al poder a pesar del esfuerzo internacional liderado por Estados Unidos de obligarlo a renunciar.
En una entrevista grabada para transmitirse el domingo con el noticiero “60 Minutes” de CBS, al presidente ruso Vladimir Putin le preguntaron si su país “intentaba salvar la administración de Assad”.
“Bueno, tiene razón”, respondió Putin, quien añadió que un esfuerzo por destruir al gobierno de Assad “crearía una situación que ahora puede atestiguar en otros países de la región… en donde todas las instituciones estatales están desintegradas”.
(AP)
