Publicó un vídeo para bromear sobre el tema

Eugenio Derbez habló sobre la supuesta separación entre él y la conductora Alessandra Rosaldo, que publicara un medio especializado en figuras del espectáculo días atrás, pero lo hizo de manera sarcástica.

Eugenio Derbez en compañía de su actual esposa Alessandra Rosaldo con sus hijos de otros matrimonios. Foto: Especial.

Derbez publicó un video en su canal de YouTube donde con voz seria dice que confirma la información y señala que todo ocurrió el “viernes pasado”, cuando por “mutuo acuerdo”, tanto él como su esposa decidieron que “sería lo mejor”.

Y continuó en el mismo tono de seriedad. “Tengo una junta de trabajo en mi oficina, así que el lunes nos volveremos a separar y juntar en la noche”, dijo con sarcasmo.

