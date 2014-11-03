Luego de obtener un premio por el éxito de su ópera prima, el actor y productor ya estudia un nuevo argumento
Notimex
Ciudad de México.- Tras haber acaparado los reflectores con su ópera prima ‘Instructions Not Included’ (‘No se aceptan devoluciones’), el actor y director Eugenio Derbez dijo ya alista el argumento para su siguiente película.
En declaraciones a la prensa, Derbez reconoció que tiene en sus manos un gran compromiso y la presión es fuerte, luego de llevar a más de 15 millones de asistentes a las salas cinematográficas, el año pasado y recaudar, tan sólo en Estados Unidos, 44 millones de dólares y en México 46 millones, lo que la hace la cinta más taquillera en la historia de su país.
Destacó que el reto es ver cual historia es la idónea, pues aunque tiene varias propuestas, no se ha detenido en su búsqueda por un guión que le sorprenda tanto como el suyo sorprendió al público de habla hispana en la Unión Americana y México.
“Ando en la búsqueda de argumentos y lo que trataré de hacer como siempre es un trabajo honesto, sin pretender copiar lo que hice antes, porque nunca imaginé lo que pasaría con ese trabajo”, explicó.
“Aún recuerdo cuando me preguntaba en el estreno, qué seguía para mí, pero nunca hice la película pensando en la siguiente, así que ahora debo de seleccionar bien mi nuevo proyecto”, explicó Derbez.
Añadió que en estos momentos lo único que tiene en mente es hacer un cine de calidad, además de que hizo un llamado a sumar esfuerzos y no generar exclusiones en el sector fílmico, donde hoy en día, Derbez asegura que ha aprendido mucho.
El comediante obtuvo el fin de semana un reconocimiento de parte de los exhibidores en América Latina por el éxito de su filme.
Números:
99 millones de dólares ha recaudado su cinta en el mundo.
46.1 millones de dólares obtuvo su filme, tan sólo en México.
15 países estrenaron la película, incluidos Turquía y Rusia
Foto: Especial
