Tras su participación en el Mundial Brasil 2014, varios seleccionados están en la agenda de clubes importantes del viejo continente
Rolando del Bosque
En los siguientes días podrían darse a conocer varios ‘bombazos’ en torno a los futbolistas mexicanos que acudieron con el Tricolor al Mundial Brasil 2014 en donde México se ‘atoró’ en Octavos.
Debido a que varios de ellos tuvieron un desempeño más que aceptable en la agonizante justa veraniega, entre ellos el guardameta Guillermo Ochoa o los mediocampistas Héctor Herrera y José Juan Vázquez, es que clubes de Europa pusieron la mira en ellos. Los defensas Miguel Layún y Paul Aguilar también llamaron poderosamente la atención.
Este es un panorama de los jugadores de la Selección Mexicana que están en la órbita del balompié europeo y los clubes que podrían tener como destino en un futuro próximo.
DALE CLIC:
Foto: Mexsport
