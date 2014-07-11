Por César Fabián Perez

Tras su participación en el Mundial Brasil 2014, varios seleccionados están en la agenda de clubes impor­tantes del viejo continente

El más destacado. Paco Memo es de los que mayor interés ha causado, pues no tiene equipo.

Rolando del Bosque

En los siguientes días podrían darse a conocer varios ‘bombazos’ en torno a los futbolistas mexicanos que acu­dieron con el Tricolor al Mundial Brasil 2014 en donde México se ‘atoró’ en Octavos.

Debido a que varios de ellos tuvieron un desempeño más que aceptable en la agonizan­te justa veraniega, entre ellos el guardameta Guillermo Ochoa o los mediocampistas Héctor Herrera y José Juan Vázquez, es que clubes de Europa pusieron la mira en ellos. Los defensas Miguel Layún y Paul Aguilar también llamaron poderosamente la atención.

Este es un panorama de los jugadores de la Selección Mexicana que están en la órbita del balompié europeo y los clubes que podrían tener como destino en un futuro próximo.

Foto: Mexsport

