Para el 2050, las poblaciones de seis países tendrán una economía denominada “super envejecida”, lo que traerá como consecuencia una crisis en los sistemas de bienestar social y la alarma generalizada sobre el pobre crecimiento de su economía y el alza de la deuda pública.
Corea, Japón, Portugal, Grecia España e Italia son las seis economías que mantienen una pirámide poblacional a la baja y que resentirán las consecuencias del envejecimiento de su fuerza de trabajo.
La organización no gubernamental, HelpAge International, con sede en Nueva York, recopiló una clasificación de 2015 que presenta dónde tendrán mejor calidad de vida las personas mayores. Las calificaciones se basan en cosas como la cobertura del sistema de pensiones, servicios de salud y el acceso al transporte público eficiente.
De los seis países que envejecen más rápido, sólo Japón –que ya tiene la población más vieja del mundo- parece estar pensando en cómo ocuparse de las personas mayores. Grecia y Corea del Sur son los peores lugares para vivir para personas de 60 años.
El informe de 28 páginas destaca que la crisis financiera de 2008 ha tenido un impacto devastador en los adultos mayores, especialmente en el Sur de Europa.
En los próximos 35 años, la proporción global de personas mayores de 65 años crecerá desde 901 millones en 2015 hasta 2.100 millones, o sea 21,5 por ciento de la población global total desde un nivel actual de 12,3 por ciento, indicó la ONG.
