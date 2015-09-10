Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

Para el 2050, las poblaciones de seis países tendrán una economía denominada “super envejecida”, lo que traerá como consecuencia una crisis en los sistemas de bienestar social y la alarma generalizada sobre el pobre crecimiento de su economía y el alza de la deuda pública.

Corea, Japón, Portugal, Grecia España e Italia son las seis economías que mantienen una pirámide poblacional a la baja y que resentirán las consecuencias del envejecimiento de su fuerza de trabajo.

La organización no gubernamental, HelpAge International, con sede en Nueva York, recopiló una clasificación de 2015 que presenta dónde tendrán mejor calidad de vida las personas mayores. Las calificaciones se basan en cosas como la cobertura del sistema de pensiones, servicios de salud y el acceso al transporte público eficiente.

De los seis países que envejecen más rápido, sólo Japón –que ya tiene la población más vieja del mundo- parece estar pensando en cómo ocuparse de las personas mayores. Grecia y Corea del Sur son los peores lugares para vivir para personas de 60 años.

El informe de 28 páginas destaca que la crisis financiera de 2008 ha tenido un impacto devastador en los adultos mayores, especialmente en el Sur de Europa.

En los próximos 35 años, la proporción global de personas mayores de 65 años crecerá desde 901 millones en 2015 hasta 2.100 millones, o sea 21,5 por ciento de la población global total desde un nivel actual de 12,3 por ciento, indicó la ONG.

18 Respuestas

  1. ig

    These are in fact wonderful ideas in concerning blogging.
    You have touched some fastidious points here. Any way keep up wrinting.

    Responder
  3. Tristan

    Great post. I was checking constantly this blog
    and I am impressed! Very useful info particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info much.
    I was seeking this particular info for a very long
    time. Thank you and best of luck.

    Responder
  4. Jacinto

    At this time it sounds like WordPress is the top blogging platform out there right now.
    (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?

    Responder
  5. Nancee

    Hi! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble
    with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no
    back up. Do you have any methods to prevent hackers?

    Responder
  6. foreign money

    I really like what you guys are up too. This sort of
    clever work and coverage! Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve incorporated you
    guys to blogroll.

    Responder
  7. online currency trading

    I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or blog posts in this sort of area .
    Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this website.
    Reading this information So i am happy to convey
    that I’ve an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I found out just
    what I needed. I most for sure will make certain to don?t overlook this website and provides it a look
    regularly.

    Responder
  8. Kacey

    Pretty nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished
    to mention that I have really loved browsing
    your weblog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing on your feed and I hope
    you write once more soon!

    Responder
  9. Georges Sadala

    What i do not understood is actually how you’re not really much more well-favored than you might be
    right now. You are very intelligent. You already know thus considerably with regards to
    this topic, made me individually imagine it from so many numerous
    angles. Its like men and women aren’t interested until it’s one thing to accomplish with Lady
    gaga! Your individual stuffs excellent. Always deal with it up!

    Responder
  10. Egli Diana Pinto

    Having read this I thought it was rather enlightening.
    I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this
    article together. I once again find myself spending a significant amount of time
    both reading and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worthwhile!

    Responder
  11. reputable financial advisors

    Hello! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to take a look.
    I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
    Outstanding blog and amazing design.

    Responder
  12. Lane

    Just desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your post is just spectacular and i
    could assume you’re an expert on this subject.

    Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post.
    Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.

    Responder
  15. Egli Diana Pinto

    Having read this I thought it was really informative.
    I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this informative article together.
    I once again find myself personally spending a lot of time both reading and leaving comments.
    But so what, it was still worth it!

    Responder
  17. Egli Diana Pinto

    My brother suggested I might like this web site.
    He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent
    for this info! Thanks!

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.