Se avecinan fuertes tormentas
El gobierno de Veracruz evacuará de forma preventiva a cerca de mil personas de cuatro municipios del norte de la entidad, debido al crecimiento de ríos en la cuenca del Nautla, como consecuencia de las intensas lluvias de la tormenta tropical “Barry“.
La secretaria de Protección Civil, Noemí Guzmán Lagunes, informó que los ríos Bobos y Quilate, de dicha cuenca, han llegado a su escala crítica de 61 metros.
Por ello, de manera preventiva se evacuará a más de mil personas de comunidades de los municipios de Martínez de la Torre, Tlapacoyan, Misantla y San Rafael.
Durante una reunión del Consejo Regional de Protección Civil, se determinó evacuar las comunidades de Ixtacuaco y Rojo Gómez, con 250 habitantes del municipio de Tlapacoyan.
Así como la colonia Ejidal y Paso Largo de Martínez de la Torre, con 250 personas; El Pital, El Guayabal y Paso del Haya, en San Rafael, con 400, y en Misantla en las comunidades La Defensa, La Guadalupe, La Constancia, Troncones y Rancho Nuevo, con 250 pobladores.
La funcionaria solicitó a la población acudir a los refugios temporales activados, donde serán atendidos con colchonetas, cobertores, alimento, agua embotellada y paquetes de limpieza, entre otros insumos.
“La lluvias van a continuar por más de 24 horas, arriba de 200 milímetros, por lo que toda la población debe tomar las precauciones pertinentes. Las comunidades que no han sido mencionadas no corren peligro por el río Bobos”, alertó.
Excellent blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many
choices out there that I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any suggestions?
Bless you!
Excellent blog here! Also your website loads up very fast!
What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem with your site in internet explorer, may check this?
IE still is the market chief and a big section of folks will pass over your wonderful writing
due to this problem.
I’m excited to find this website. I need to to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!!
I definitely savored every part of it and I have you saved
to fav to check out new information on your site.
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thank you for supplying
these details.
Awesome blog! Do you have any suggestions for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or
go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m totally confused
.. Any suggestions? Appreciate it!
Greetings! Very useful advice within this article!
It is the little changes which will make the largest changes.
Thanks for sharing!
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been running
a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The whole
glance of your site is great, let alone the content!
What’s up colleagues, how is everything, and what you
would like to say concerning this article, in my view its really amazing
in support of me.
Piece of writing writing is also a fun, if you be familiar
with then you can write or else it is complex to write.
I think this is one of the such a lot significant info for me.
And i’m happy reading your article. But should remark
on some general issues, The web site style is perfect, the articles is in reality nice :
D. Good activity, cheers
Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thanks, However I am having
difficulties with your RSS. I don’t understand why I cannot join it.
Is there anybody having similar RSS problems? Anybody who knows the answer will
you kindly respond? Thanx!!
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after
I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over
again. Anyhow, just wanted to say wonderful blog!
Hello would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re using?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I must say this blog
loads a lot faster then most. Can you recommend a good hosting provider at a
fair price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!
I am really grateful to the holder of this site
who has shared this enormous article at at this place.
Hello everybody, here every one is sharing these familiarity, therefore it’s good to read this web site, and I used to go to see this blog every day.
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you design this website yourself or did you
hire someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to
construct my own blog and would like to find out
where u got this from. cheers
A fascinating discussion is worth comment.
I think that you need to publish more on this subject matter,
it might not be a taboo matter but generally people don’t discuss such issues.
To the next! Best wishes!!
I do not even understand how I finished up right
here, however I thought this put up was once good.
I do not realize who you are however certainly you’re going to a well-known blogger if you
are not already. Cheers!