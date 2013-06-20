Por Enrique Corte

Se avecinan fuertes tormentas

El gobierno de Veracruz evacuará de forma preventiva a cerca de mil personas de cuatro municipios del norte de la entidad, debido al crecimiento de ríos en la cuenca del Nautla, como consecuencia de las intensas lluvias de la tormenta tropical “Barry“.

La secretaria de Protección Civil, Noemí Guzmán Lagunes, informó que los ríos Bobos y Quilate, de dicha cuenca, han llegado a su escala crítica de 61 metros.Tormenta_Barry

Por ello, de manera preventiva se evacuará a más de mil personas de comunidades de los municipios de Martínez de la Torre, Tlapacoyan, Misantla y San Rafael.

Durante una reunión del Consejo Regional de Protección Civil, se determinó evacuar las comunidades de Ixtacuaco y Rojo Gómez, con 250 habitantes del municipio de Tlapacoyan.

Así como la colonia Ejidal y Paso Largo de Martínez de la Torre, con 250 personas; El Pital, El Guayabal y Paso del Haya, en San Rafael, con 400, y en Misantla en las comunidades La Defensa, La Guadalupe, La Constancia, Troncones y Rancho Nuevo, con 250 pobladores.

La funcionaria solicitó a la población acudir a los refugios temporales activados, donde serán atendidos con colchonetas, cobertores, alimento, agua embotellada y paquetes de limpieza, entre otros insumos.

La lluvias van a continuar por más de 24 horas, arriba de 200 milímetros, por lo que toda la población debe tomar las precauciones pertinentes. Las comunidades que no han sido mencionadas no corren peligro por el río Bobos”, alertó.

