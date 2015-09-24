El presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, causó revuelo con un vídeo en el que aparece moviendo el cuello a ritmo tropical de “Juana la Cubana”.
El mandatario se encontraba junto con otras autoridades en la inauguración de una escuela. Este evento fue amenizado por una cantante de cumbia, quién lo llamó al centro de la pista para realizar su ya celebre “Baile del Cuello”.
Morales no se dejó intimidar por la euforia del público, integrado por autoridades, padres de familia y alumnos que le gritaban “cuello, cuello”, y con muy buen humor comenzó a mover la cabeza de izquierda a derecha.
El gobernante intentó realizar otros movimientos, pero por falta de elasticidad casi cae de espaldas. Mejor !cuello, cuello!
