17 Respuestas

  1. ig

    Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thanks, However I am
    having difficulties with your RSS. I don’t know why I can’t subscribe to
    it. Is there anyone else getting similar RSS problems?
    Anyone who knows the solution can you kindly respond? Thanx!!

    Responder
  3. Armand

    Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
    Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo
    News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never
    seem to get there! Thank you

    Responder
  4. Gregorio

    Hey just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading
    correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
    I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same outcome.

    Responder
  5. Odette

    I think that everything published made a ton of sense.
    But, what about this? suppose you added a little content?
    I am not suggesting your information isn’t solid., but suppose you added a title that grabbed
    people’s attention? I mean Evo Morales y su "Baile del Cuello"
    (Vídeo) – Diario de México USA is kinda boring. You might glance at Yahoo’s front page and see how they create article headlines to get people to
    open the links. You might try adding a video or a picture or two to get
    readers excited about what you’ve got to say. Just my
    opinion, it would bring your website a little bit more interesting.

    Responder
  7. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    A fascinating discussion is definitely worth comment. I do believe that you should publish more on this subject, it
    may not be a taboo matter but usually people do not discuss such issues.
    To the next! Kind regards!!

    Responder
  8. Georges Sadala

    Hey there! Quick question that’s totally off topic.
    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My blog looks
    weird when viewing from my iphone. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that
    might be able to fix this problem. If you have any suggestions, please share.
    Appreciate it!

    Responder
  10. Shana

    Hello, I wish for to subscribe for this blog to take most up-to-date updates,
    thus where can i do it please assist.

    Responder
  11. online marketing

    Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to
    say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.

    After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write
    again very soon!

    Responder
  12. Egli Diana Pinto

    great submit, very informative. I ponder why
    the opposite experts of this sector don’t realize this. You must continue your writing.

    I’m sure, you’ve a great readers’ base already!

    Responder
  13. Hyman

    Hi fantastic blog! Does running a blog such as this require
    a large amount of work? I have virtually no expertise in programming however
    I was hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
    Anyhow, if you have any suggestions or tips for new blog owners please share.
    I understand this is off topic nevertheless I simply needed to
    ask. Kudos!

    Responder
  14. Berenice

    Having read this I believed it was really enlightening.
    I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this information together.
    I once again find myself spending way too much time both reading and posting comments.
    But so what, it was still worth it!

    Responder
  15. Egli Diana Pinto

    Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.

    Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
    I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
    Cheers

    Responder
  17. Egli Diana Pinto

    Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and
    I to find It really helpful & it helped me out a lot. I am hoping to present one
    thing again and help others such as you helped me.

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.