Por Fernando Gonzalez

Poblanos marcharon pidiendo tipificar como delito penal el abuso

09-marcha-f1Redacción

Puebla.- “¡Asesino, criminal, quien tortura o mata a un animal!”, fue el grito con el que más de 500 personas estreme­cieron la tarde del domingo a la capital poblana, para exigir a los legisladores que este delito sea tipificado en el Código Penal.

La manifestación surgió luego de que en redes sociales se dio a conocer el caso de Juan Castillo Pérez, apodado el ‘Mata­gatos’, quien se encuentra prófugo.

Al medio día, acompañados de mascotas, mantas, lonas y globos, integrantes de más de 40 asociaciones protectoras de animales iniciaron el recorrido en el Parque del Carmen hasta el Congreso del Estado, donde una comitiva fue recibida por el líder de la LVIII Legislatura, Mario Riestra Piña, y su compañera de bancada Josefina Buxadé Castelán, así como Gerardo Mejía Ramírez (PRI), Elías Abaid Kuri (PVEM) y Guillermo Aréchiga Santamaría (Nueva Alianza).

Cabe destacar que los legisladores se comprome­tieron a presentar la iniciativa de ley en protección de los anima­les el jueves, la cual contempla una pena que va de los dos a los seis años de cárcel a quien torture o mate a un animal -a excepción de las corridas de to­ros-, así como la creación de un Consejo Ciudadano que super­vise la aplicación de la ley.

Foto: Especial

