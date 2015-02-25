Autoridades de Protección Civil informaron que no hay personas lesionadas
Redacción
Un barril de pólvora explotó en un taller de La Saucera, Tultepec, en el Estado de México, en la zona autorizada por la Sedena. El estallido provocó daños parciales a nueve metros cuadrados del lugar donde ocurrió la explosión.
Autoridades de protección civil refirieron que no hay personas lesionadas, al lugar acudió personal de la Procuraduría General de Justicia del Estado de México (PJGE) para iniciar los peritajes que determinen las causas de la explosión.
