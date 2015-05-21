Productores oaxaqueños voltean la vista a tierras orientales
Oaxaca.- Después de 30 años de trabajo constante, una familia de Santa Cruz Xoxocotlán consiguió exportar productos derivados de la miel hacia China.
Pepe Miel, propiedad de oaxaqueños, vendió 10 mil 500 cajas de extracto de propóleo al país asiático en 2014 y entre sus planes está incrementar sus relaciones comerciales con esa nación en 30% y que su miel se distribuya en Suiza.
La Secretaría de Agricultura informó que se constituyó como una micro empresa hace 10 años de antigüedad y que surgió como un proyecto cimentado hace tres décadas. En la actualidad genera 70 empleos directos en San Juan Ozolotepec, San Juan Guivini, Tanetze de Zaragoza, San Francisco Ozolotepec, San Marcial Ozolotepec, San Mateo Río Hondo y Santo Tomás Tamazulapam.
Estos mexicanos también producen Jalea real, shampoo, jabones, multivitamínicos, mascarillas, cremas corporales y caramelos, entre otros.
Foto: Especial
You ought to be a part of a contest for one of the most useful websites on the web.
I will highly recommend this website!
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail.
I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.
It’s amazing to pay a quick visit this web page and reading the views of all friends concerning this post, while I am also zealous of getting knowledge.
Spot on with this write-up, I truly believe that this website needs a great
deal more attention. I’ll probably be back again to read more, thanks for the information!
My family always say that I am wasting my time here at net,
except I know I am getting know-how everyday by reading such fastidious posts.
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I to find It truly helpful &
it helped me out a lot. I’m hoping to provide one thing again and help others like you aided me.
Greetings! Quick question that’s completely
off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My web site looks weird when browsing from my iphone4.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to correct
this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share.
Appreciate it!
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future
and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if
I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions.
Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article.
I want to read even more things about it!
Thanks for any other wonderful post. The place else may
just anyone get that type of info in such an ideal approach of writing?
I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look
for such info.
Hi there, I do believe your blog might be having
internet browser compatibility problems. Whenever I take a look at your
web site in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening
in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping
issues. I simply wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Aside from that, great site!
Hi there, its nice piece of writing on the topic of media print, we all be aware
of media is a wonderful source of data.
Howdy! I simply want to offer you a huge thumbs up for your great info you have got here on this post.
I’ll be coming back to your blog for more soon.
Howdy! This blog post could not be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He always kept talking about this. I am going to send this article to him.
Fairly certain he’s going to have a great read. Thank you for sharing!
Please let me know if you’re looking for a
article writer for your site. You have some really
great articles and I feel I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really
like to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please send me an email if interested. Kudos!