El brasileño dijo que Cruz Azul no puede dejar ir más puntos en casa
Adrianelly [email protected] Fut
Para Fabio Santos, el brasileño que llegó a Cruz Azul como refuerzo para el Apertura 2015, el equipo está obligado a dar resultados, sobre todo por ser catalogado como uno de los equipos grandes en México, y la clave para conseguirlos es “hablar poco y trabajar mucho”.
Santos, autor del gol con el que la Máquina derrotó a las Chivas el pasado domingo en el Omnilife, sabe de la presión que existe en el equipo por, primero, calificar a la Liguilla y, después, por conseguir al ansiado título de Liga que se le ha negado a los celestes desde hace casi 18 años.
“La presión es normal, sobre todo por el tiempo que tiene Cruz Azul sin conquistar un torneo, pero vengo de un equipo en Brasil donde la presión también era muy grande, debemos demostrar a los seguidores que queremos ganar y acabar con esa agonía de no conseguir títulos”.
Sin embargo, el sudamericano aseguró que el avance del equipo continúa, aunque poco a poco, y la mejor versión está por venir.
“El trabajo del día a día nos permitirá encontrar la forma de jugar, no sólo una, sino varios esquemas; conforme avance el torneo el equipo se verá de mejor forma”.
El futbolista, quien puede jugar como lateral izquierdo o en una posición más ofensiva, destacó que los cementeros no pueden permitir perder puntos como local, refiriéndose al duelo del sábado frente al León; después de que en su debut cayeron frente a Morelia.
“Debemos hacer un gran juego, no podemos perder puntos como local, ya perdimos en la primera jornada; lo más importante es que debemos salir con la victoria”.
Santos añadió que pese al buen nivel que ha mostrado en sus apenas dos apariciones con Cruz Azul, todavía no está totalmente adaptado, pero trabaja para lograrlo.
“Todos los jugadores que llegamos y los que ya estaban, buscamos ser más fuertes, no estamos prometiendo algo más que correr y trabajar para darle esa alegría a todos los aficionados”.
Fabio Santos,
Jugador de “la Máquina”
