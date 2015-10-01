Facebook, que ya cuenta con poco más de mil 600 millones de usuarios, continúa con innovaciones y esta vez la visualización del perfil fue el foco de atención y contará con tres características con las que las personas podrán expresar su personalidad y controlar el contenido que se muestra.
Lo anterior, al considerar que cada día, al menos cuatro mil millones de veces es visitado un perfil, abundó la firma presidida por Marck Zuckerberg
En su blog oficial, la red social nacida en febrero de 2004, anunció la creación de videos perfil debido a que en la actualidad las personas crean y ven más videos que nunca.
Explicó que video perfil permitirá a los usuarios de la red social grabar un corto que se reproducirá en forma automática cuando alguien visite el perfil, lo que le añadirá una nueva dimensión.
Además, desplegó la capacidad de establecer una foto de perfil temporal, para que de esta manera la imagen de perfil previa regrese a la biografía del usuario después de cierto tiempo.
Ello, dijo, para que los contactos de la lista de amigos se enteren de lo que ocurre en la vida del usuario o si éste apoya una causa específica.
A su vez, abundó respecto de la creación de un espacio personalizable en la parte superior del perfil, en el cual se podrá llenar el campo denominado “Bio” y elegir cinco fotografías para que se muestren, así como la posibilidad de destacar detalles como el lugar de trabajo.
Sin embargo, aclaró la red social, aunque este espacio sea visible para cualquier persona, el usuario será quien tenga el control total sobre lo que aparecerá.
Añadió que la última actualización fue para el diseño del perfil en dispositivos móviles; ello, para hacerlo más atractivo a la vista.
En este sentido, la imagen de perfil se centrará, y los amigos en común y fotografías serán más fáciles de encontrar debido a que estarán en la parte más alta de la biografía de los abonados a esta red social.
Estas actualizaciones ya iniciaron un periodo de prueba con un pequeño número de usuarios de iPhone en el Reino Unido y California; así, se espera que pronto las actualizaciones estén disponibles para las personas, concluyó Facebook.
