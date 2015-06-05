El usuario tendrá la opción de elegir cuándo y con quién comparte su localización
Notimex
Facebook anunció una herramienta con la que se podrá enviar una ubicación geográfica como parte de una conversación de Messenger.
En su blog oficial la empresa con sede en Cambridge, Massachusetts, Estados Unidos, detalló que con la mejora será posible enviar un mapa en lugar de mandarlo como un mensaje por separado.
Para poder activar esta herramienta los usuarios deben seleccionar el ícono “Más” o “Ubicación” en la parte inferior de la pantalla.
Facebook detalló que la actualización es opcional y el usuario tendrá la opción de elegir cuándo y con quién comparte un mapa de ubicación.
