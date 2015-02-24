Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

El líder del Consejo Supremo Totonaco, Juan Simbrón, dejó de existir el día de ayer

Totonaco

El líder moral fue promotor de los derechos y prácticas de las comunidades autóctonas.

Veracruz.- Juan Simbrón Méndez, líder del Consejo Supremo Totonaco, falleció durante las primeras horas de ayer.

El hombre de 98 años murió a causa de un paro cardiorespiratorio en su domicilio ubicado en la comunidad de Ojital en el municipio de Papantla.

El Tata Simbrón, como era conocido, fue un destacado defensor de la comunidad indígena totonaca en la zona Norte del estado de Veracruz.

El líder moral fue policía, comandante y agente municipal en El Tajín. Como representante del pueblo Totonaca, desempeñó los cargos de: Presidente del Consejo Supremo Indígena Totonaca y de la Unión de Ejidos Juan Simbrón Méndez, promotor agrario en la Secretaría de la Reforma Agraria y consejero de la Unión de Pequeños Propietarios Indígenas Totonacas.

Hace apenas unos meses, el Presidente de México, Enrique Peña Nieto le entregó un reconocimiento por ser un ejemplar promotor de los derechos y prácticas indígenas, cuya labor originó que la Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Educación, la Ciencia y la Cultura (Unesco) haya nombrado Patrimonio Intangible de la Humanidad, en la categoría de Mejores Prácticas, al Centro de las Artes Indígenas (CAI) de Papantla, Veracruz, en el 2012.

Foto: Cuartoscuro

