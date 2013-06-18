Por Fernando Gonzalez

El ex Beatle llega hoy a 71 años

paul-mccartney2El cantautor británico Paul McCartney, ex integrante y co-fundador junto con John Lennon, de la banda The Beatles, festeja este martes su cumpleaños número 71, en el marco de ‘Out There! Tour’, que inició el pasado del 4 de mayo.

Hace unos días, el ex Beatle fue la estrella de un festival en Manchester, alternando con The XX, Boys Noize o The Vaccines, tocó un total de 38 canciones, pero tuvo que interrumpir el concierto al asegurar que le llegaba un fuerte olor a marihuana.

James Paul McCartney nació en el Hospital Walton de Liverpool, Inglaterra, el 18 de junio de 1942, fue el primer hijo del matrimonio formado por James, vendedor de algodón y aficionado al jazz, y Mary, quien fue enfermera en una sala de maternidad.

3 Respuestas

  3. Twila

    I think this is one of the most vital information for me.

    And i’m glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things,
    The website style is great, the articles is really great : D.
    Good job, cheers

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.