El ex Beatle llega hoy a 71 años
El cantautor británico Paul McCartney, ex integrante y co-fundador junto con John Lennon, de la banda The Beatles, festeja este martes su cumpleaños número 71, en el marco de ‘Out There! Tour’, que inició el pasado del 4 de mayo.
Hace unos días, el ex Beatle fue la estrella de un festival en Manchester, alternando con The XX, Boys Noize o The Vaccines, tocó un total de 38 canciones, pero tuvo que interrumpir el concierto al asegurar que le llegaba un fuerte olor a marihuana.
James Paul McCartney nació en el Hospital Walton de Liverpool, Inglaterra, el 18 de junio de 1942, fue el primer hijo del matrimonio formado por James, vendedor de algodón y aficionado al jazz, y Mary, quien fue enfermera en una sala de maternidad.
