El actor agradeció las muestras de cariño con motivo de su cumpleaños 54
Redacción
El comediante, actor, empresario y productor, Eugenio Derbez, hoy está de manteles largos al celebrar su cumpleaños número 54, por lo que sus amigos y familiares le prepararon una sorpresa única que consistió en un video en el que le cantaron las tradicionales mañanitas y le dedicaron emotivas palabras.
En el video compartido en redes sociales, aparecen sus hijos Aislinn, Vadhir, José Eduardo Derbez y su esposa Alessandra Rosaldo, además de decenas de amigos, compañeros y hasta de sus fans, que lo rodearon de agradecimientos, elogios y muchos abrazos.
Entre los famosos que aparecen, están Andrea Legarreta, Loreto Peralta, Sherlyn, Galilea Montijo, Malillany Marin, Patricio Borguetti, Maite Perroni, Carla Estrada, Shanik Berman, así como varios de los integrantes de “La Familia Peluche”.
Aquí te dejamos el conmovedor video:
Quality articles or reviews is the secret to invite the visitors to pay a
visit the web site, that’s what this site is providing.
Do you have a spam problem on this website;
I also am a blogger, and I was wondering your situation; we have
created some nice methods and we are looking to exchange techniques with other folks, please shoot
me an email if interested.
These are truly wonderful ideas in regarding blogging.
You have touched some good things here. Any way keep up
wrinting.
I absolutely love your blog and find almost all of your post’s
to be just what I’m looking for. can you offer guest writers to
write content for yourself? I wouldn’t mind writing a
post or elaborating on many of the subjects you write in relation to here.
Again, awesome blog!
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve visited your blog before
but after going through many of the articles I realized it’s new
to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely delighted I stumbled upon it and I’ll
be book-marking it and checking back often!
Heya i am for the primary time here. I found this board and
I to find It truly helpful & it helped me out much. I’m hoping to give one thing back and aid others like you aided me.
I seriously love your blog.. Excellent colors
& theme. Did you make this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m
hoping to create my very own website and would like to learn where you got
this from or exactly what the theme is called.
Many thanks!
First off I want to say great blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you
don’t mind. I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your
head prior to writing. I have had a hard time clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out.
I do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be wasted simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or hints?
Cheers!