Redacción

Nueva York.- La Asociación de Mujeres Poblanas de Brooklyn celebró el 205 aniversario de la Independencia con un acto lleno emotividad.

La ceremonia cívica contó con la presencia de la cónsul general de México en Nueva York, Sandra Fuentes Berain, así como el gobernador de Puebla, Rafael Moreno Valle.

El encargado de entonar el himno nacional mexicano fue Gerardo Matías, integrante de la Banda Feroz, quien aseguró sentirse emocionado por haber sido elegido para ello.

Al respecto comentó: “Es una sensación de otro nivel sacar la casta y cantar a pecho abierto el himno nacional de mi hermoso país: México, en tierra estadounidense. Es un gran honor”.

Por su parte, la mexicana Melissa Casales aseguró que todo evento que recuerda a su tierra es digno de respeto y admiración.

“En la ceremonia, organizada por la señora Norberta Díaz entregaron proclamas a gente que trabaja por nosotros (los mexicanos) y a quienes han destacado lejos de su tierra. Me siento muy honrada de haber podido asistir”, explicó Casales, quien nació en San Sebastián, Puebla.

17 Respuestas

  1. ig

    If some one desires expert view on the topic of
    running a blog then i recommend him/her to visit this blog, Keep up
    the fastidious job.

    Responder
  2. Eugenia

    It’s actually very difficult in this full of activity life to listen news on Television, so I just use the web for that
    purpose, and get the most recent news.

    Responder
  3. Deanne

    I don’t even understand how I stopped up here, however I believed this submit used to
    be great. I don’t recognize who you might be however definitely you’re going to a well-known blogger if you are not already.
    Cheers!

    Responder
  4. healthcare

    Thanks for any other great post. The place else may anybody get that type of information in such a perfect manner of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am at the search for such information.

    Responder
  6. audiobooks started

    Greetings from Florida! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to check out your site on my iphone during lunch break.
    I really like the information you present here and can’t wait to take a
    look when I get home. I’m shocked at how quick your
    blog loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI,
    just 3G .. Anyhow, excellent blog!

    Responder
  7. purchase meat

    I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
    Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it
    for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to construct my own blog and
    would like to know where u got this from. kudos

    Responder
  8. homeschooling

    I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently. I’m quite certain I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!

    Responder
  11. Lon

    What i do not understood is actually how you’re not really much more smartly-favored than you may be now.
    You are so intelligent. You understand thus significantly relating to this subject, made me personally consider
    it from a lot of numerous angles. Its like women and men aren’t involved unless it’s something to do with Woman gaga!
    Your own stuffs excellent. All the time handle it up!

    Responder
  13. Stella

    Having read this I thought it was extremely enlightening.

    I appreciate you finding the time and energy to put this
    content together. I once again find myself spending a significant amount of time both reading and commenting.
    But so what, it was still worth it!

    Responder
  15. good business plan

    I was excited to discover this great site. I want to to thank you for
    your time for this particularly fantastic read!!
    I definitely appreciated every part of it and i also have you saved to fav to check out new things in your site.

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.