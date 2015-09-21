Redacción Follow @Diariodemexusa
Nueva York.- La Asociación de Mujeres Poblanas de Brooklyn celebró el 205 aniversario de la Independencia con un acto lleno emotividad.
La ceremonia cívica contó con la presencia de la cónsul general de México en Nueva York, Sandra Fuentes Berain, así como el gobernador de Puebla, Rafael Moreno Valle.
El encargado de entonar el himno nacional mexicano fue Gerardo Matías, integrante de la Banda Feroz, quien aseguró sentirse emocionado por haber sido elegido para ello.
Al respecto comentó: “Es una sensación de otro nivel sacar la casta y cantar a pecho abierto el himno nacional de mi hermoso país: México, en tierra estadounidense. Es un gran honor”.
Por su parte, la mexicana Melissa Casales aseguró que todo evento que recuerda a su tierra es digno de respeto y admiración.
“En la ceremonia, organizada por la señora Norberta Díaz entregaron proclamas a gente que trabaja por nosotros (los mexicanos) y a quienes han destacado lejos de su tierra. Me siento muy honrada de haber podido asistir”, explicó Casales, quien nació en San Sebastián, Puebla.
