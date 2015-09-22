La ciudad de Filadelfia tiene un par de regalos para el papa Francisco, un tazón chino elaborado en marfil con imágenes del Salón de la Independencia (donde se adoptó la declaración de independencia de Estados Unidos) y la Basílica de San Pedro, y una bicicleta con el protector de la cadena en forma de ala de ángel.
El alcalde Michael Nutter mostró los regalos al arzobispo Charles Chaput el martes en la ceremonia de apertura del Encuentro Mundial de la Familia, la conferencia patrocinada por El Vaticano que motivó la visita de Francisco a Filadelfia.
Francisco llega a la ciudad el sábado tras visitar Washington y Nueva York.
El tazón hecho para la ocasión por la empresa Lenox, con sede en Filadelfia, tiene un ribete de oro de 24 quilates y tiene escritas frases que comparten Francisco y los promotores de la independencia estadounidense: Libertad, amistad, unidad, paz y amor.
La bicicleta hace referencia a la política del papa de impulsar transportes amigables con el medio ambiente. Se trata de un modelo Breezer Downtown 8, que lleva el nombre “Francisco” en español y símbolos de la Iglesia católica.
