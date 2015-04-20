Filmación de cinta del productor, inicia después de parto de la actriz
Notimex
El productor Juan Osorio informó que esperará a que Silvia Navarro dé a luz a su primogénito para iniciar la filmación de la película “Mi corazón es tuyo”.
“Hay que darle tiempo a Silvia. Ella tiene un aura maravillosa, la de una mujer en una etapa linda de su vida”, comentó Osorio, quien desea que tanto Navarro como Jorge Salinas y el resto del elenco participen en la propuesta cinematográfica.
El guión se está escribiendo y ya finalizado se lo presentará a los actores. Incluso, desea que Jorge Fons (“El callejón de los milagros”, 1995) dirija la película.
Por lo pronto, la gira de “Mi corazón es tuyo” continuará por varias plazas del país luego de que este domingo concluyó sus funciones en el Teatro 1 del Centro Cultural.
La sala lució llena y ante esa respuesta del público Osorio destacó que se debe a la necesidad que la gente tiene de reír, de estar contenta, de creer en el amor y en la integración familiar.
“Ver que los niños vienen con sus papás, que se integran, cantan y gritan, me emociona mucho. Siento que (la obra) es la vía para poder tener esa confianza en nuestro país, porque es horrible que estés pensando qué va a pasar en la calle. Este momento de esparcimiento me motiva mucho”, destacó.
El secreto de la historia de “Mi corazón es tuyo”, dijo, está en lo transparente, en el amor verdadero.
“En querer ver a los niños haciendo travesuras sanas, no quieres escenas exageradas de sexo ni la violencia, por eso la gente está deseosa de ver un producto donde familiarmente puedan disfrutar”, puntualizó.
