La muerte de la joven se registro en el centro comenrcial Perisur
Notimex
El juzgado 19 Penal de delitos no graves del Distrito Federal dictó auto de formal prisión contra el médico que presuntamente encubrió el homicidio de la joven encontrada en el área de aseo de una tienda departamental, el pasado 16 de noviembre, en la plaza comercial Perisur.
La Procuraduría General de Justicia del Distrito Federal informó que el Ministerio Público capitalino fue notificado del auto de término constitucional dictado contra Mariano Espinosa Morales, por su presunta responsabilidad en el delito de encubrimiento por favorecimiento.
Señaló que por tratarse de un delito no grave, al inculpado se le concedió el beneficio de la libertad provisional y enfrentará el proceso en libertad, sin embargo, la representación social capitalina adscrita a dicho juzgado interpuso el recurso de apelación contra dicha resolución.
En la fecha mencionada, el cuerpo de la mujer fue hallado en la zona de aseo de la tienda departamental del centro comercial, posteriormente, las investigaciones de la PGJDF llevaron a la captura del presunto responsable del crimen, Marco Antonio Ochoa Almazán, quien se desempeñaba como auxiliar de mantenimiento.
