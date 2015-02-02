Actuó en sorprendente espectáculo junto a Lenny Kravitz y la rapera Missy Elliott
Redacción
La cantante estadunidense Katy Perry cumplió en su show de medio tiempo del Súper Tazón XLIX, al presentar un gran despliegue de producción, además de leones y tiburones, junto con sus invitados especiales, Lenny Kravitz y la rapera Missy Elliott.
Perry, ataviada con un conjunto de llamas, apareció montada arriba de un felino dorado e iniciar su espectáculo, perfectamente coordinado, e interpretar “Roar”, seguido de “Dark horse”, en el cual simuló un tablero de ajedrez.
El cantante Lenny Kravitz acompañó a Katy para cantar y tocar la canción “I kissed a girl”, posteriormente se cambió de vestuario, con top y minifalda de colores, para ir a un ambiente más playero, con palmeras, tiburones y pelotas, para que se escuchará “Teenage dream”.
Seguida de “California girls”, pero aún faltaba la segunda invitada de este magno evento deportivo, la rapera Missy Elliot, momento en que Perry lució una sudadera negra, con el número 49 en alusión a la edición del Súper Tazón.
Para el cierre del show, Katy Perry, ahora con un vestido plateado con adornos de estrellas, se elevó en una plataforma de esa misma forma, para cantar su éxito “Firework”, en el cual recorrió el estadio y hubo estallidos de fuegos artificiales.
Entre el público asistente se encontraron el actor Chris Evans, Steven Tyler, Sir Paul McCartney, Mark Wahlberg, John Travolta y Adriana Lima, entre muchas otras celebridades.
Foto: Especial
