El escritor será velado en la funeraria J. García López; el próximo lunes recibirá un homenaje en el Palacio de Bellas Artes
Alfonso Nava @AlfonsoNavaDdMx
Rumbo a la funeraria J. García López en la colonia San Ángel, cerca de las 17:00 horas de este jueves, partieron los restos del célebre escritor fallecido Gabriel García Márquez en una carroza fúnebre de color gris.
A su salida fans y prensa internacional rodearon el vehículo que lo transportó de su domicilio en la colonia Jardines del Pedregal adonde será velado; más tarde harían lo propio los familiares de Gabo.
Mientras los restos del escritor llegaban a la funeraria, se anunció que recibirá un homenaje el próximo lunes.
En un mensaje publicado en su cuenta de Twitter, el presidente del Consejo Nacional para la Cultural y las Artes (Conaculta), Rafael Tovar y de Teresa, indicó que: “El próximo lunes 21 llevaremos a cabo en el Palacio de Bellas Artes un Homenaje Nacional a Gabriel García Márquez”.
VIDEO. Punto final a la historia de Gabriel García Márquez
Foto: Alfonso Nava/ Notimex
