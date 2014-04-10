Por juan manuel hernandez

Representantes de una asociación de personas que han perdido algún miembro en su viaje a Estados Unidos, buscan ayuda del gobierno

Redacción

Ciudad de México.- Decenas de hombres centroamericanos que no lograron el ‘sueño americano’ se encuentran en México por una razón: pedirle al presidente Enrique Peña Nieto un alto a la persecución de migrantes a su paso por territorio mexicano.

Son integrantes de la Asociación de Migrantes Retornados con Discapacidad (Amiredis), un organismo conformado por unas 450 personas que han perdido algún miembro al caer del tren conocido como La Bestia en su trayecto a Estados Unidos.

Hace una semana, el grupo de hondureños obtuvo 16 permisos por parte de la Secretaría de Gobernación para poder transitar por el país en su intento por entrevistarse con Peña Nieto en la Ciudad de México y tocar temas de migración.

José Luis Hernán­dez, presidente de la asociación, dijo que buscan que los gobiernos atiendan la problemática que enfrentan los migrantes en México, luego de que la tarde del domingo llegaron al refugio ‘Hermanos en el camino’ en Oaxaca donde se reunieron con el fundador de ese albergue, el padre Alejandro Solalinde.

Al arribar a la Ciudad de México, este miércoles fueron visitados en por una ortopedista para para conocer el estado de sus prótesis he intentar ayudarlos por medio de alguna asociación, como parte de su lucha por concretar un encuentro con el Ejecutivo.

Fotos: Cuartoscuro

