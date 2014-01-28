La dueña de una casa a punto del colapso se niega a abandonar su vivienda y a sus mascotas
Redacción
Veracruz. La señora Belén Troncoso y su hija Mercedes Rojas, se niegan a abandonar su vivienda ubicada en el popular barrio de La Huaca, cuyo techo se desplomó y dejó la casa a punto del colapso, porque no quieren dejar en el desamparo a sus 20 perros, con los que conviven desde hace cinco años.
La dos mujeres piden ayuda, pues además de ser discapacitadas no han querido abandonar la humilde vivienda hasta tener un hogar para sus mascotas o la adopción de cada uno de ellos. Ante tal caso las autoridades no se han presentado a brindarles apoyo, sin embargo, un grupo de protectores de animales realiza una campaña para ayudar a Belén, Mercedes y los perros, misma que se ha viralizado en las redes sociales.
Fotos: Cuartoscuro
