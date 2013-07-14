Dice “llevarse de calle” a Benito Juárez
Por: Redacción
El expresidente de México, Vicente Fox afirmó en una entrevista televisada que fue el mejor presidente que ha tenido México, incluso mejor que Benito Juárez.
En el programa Tragaluz con Fernando del Collado, Fox fue cuestionado sobre si volvería a ser presidente, a lo que respondió “si se pudiera, a la mera hora sí”.
A la pregunta “¿fue mejor presidente que quién y peor que cuál?”, afirmó: “Pues mira, me los llevo de calle a todos, incluido Juárez”.
Además, aseguró que no está operando para “El Chapo” y que tampoco lo conoce; que nunca ha fumado mariguana y que legalizarla es la solución para México pero no para ofrecerla a los “chiquillos”.
Aseguró que sigue muy enamorado de Martha Sahagún, reconoció que el crimen se infiltró en su gobierno y alertó que, si no se actúa pronto, puede haber un estado fallido.
Del PAN, opinó que es un partido que se destruye y que por eso y por el mal gobierno de Calderón, fue que apoyó a Enrique Peña Nieto.
Respecto a Andrés Manuel López Obrador, afirmó que solo le quitó el tiempo a México y a su gobierno, aunque luego aseguró que no le guarda rencor y que está dispuesto a sentarse a comer con él.
El exmandatario encabezará el Primer Simposio Internacional sobre la Legalización de la Mariguana de Uso Médico del 18 al 20 de este mes en el central estado mexicano de Guanajuato.
Foto: Especial
