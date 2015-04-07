Evita que abogados o supuestos asesores tramiten tus papeles cuando en realidad no pueden ayudarte
Esta es una época de confusión para inmigrantes interesados en acogerse a programas de alivio migratorio que han sido anunciados por Estados Unidos pero que aún no han entrado en vigor y que, por lo tanto, hacen de muchos hispanos víctimas fáciles de fraude migratorio.
Expertos de grupos como Caridades Católicas o la Coalición de Inmigrantes de Nueva York han hecho llamados en las últimas semanas para asegurar que inmigrantes que quieren acogerse a los programas anunciados por el presidente Barack Obama no sean engañados por personas que se hacen pasar por abogados y prometen tramitar papeleo cuando en realidad ese alivio migratorio no existe aún.
Los programas — para algunos jóvenes y padres de ciudadanos estadunidenses o residentes permanentes — han quedado temporalmente congelados tras una orden judicial. El gobierno lucha contra la orden en una corte de apelaciones.
Debido a la confusión actual, hay más anuncios sobre servicios migratorios fraudulentos y muchos inmigrantes tienen conceptos erróneos sobre las actuales leyes de inmigración, aseguran abogados como Maryann Tharappel, del New York Legal Assistance Group, un grupo que ofrece servicios legales a personas de bajos recursos.
Los siguientes son algunos de los errores que se pueden comneter:
1) La llamada “tarjeta de residencia de los 10 años” no se otorga a cualquier inmigrante que lleva más de una década en el país y tiene hijos nacidos en Estados Unidos. Sólo es apta para personas que cumplen esas condiciones y que además están en proceso de deportación. “Es importante saber que esta forma de alivio migratorio no está disponible para todo el mundo”, dijo Tharappel.
2) Pensar que un arresto en el pasado por posesión de ciertos narcóticos o por conducir sin licencia excluye automáticamente a un inmigrante de solicitar algún programa de alivio migratorio. Incluso si alguien se ha declarado culpable de algún delito, según las circunstancias del caso puede haber posibilidades de solicitar un cambio de estatus migratorio al gobierno, señalan los expertos.
3) Haber cruzado ilegalmente la frontera y después haberse casado con un ciudadano o ciudadana estadunidense no resolverá en muchos casos el estatus migratorio de uno.
4) El llamado visado U, para víctimas de delitos que han sufrido abuso mental o físico, está disponible para muchos inmigrantes que simplemente no saben de su existencia.
5) Un ciudadano estadunidense que solicita la residencia permanente para un hermano o hermana no entra en un proceso rápido. El trámite puede llegar a tomar 15 años.
6) Llevar mucho tiempo en Estados Unidos sin cometer ningún crimen no significa de forma automática que habrá alivio migratorio. Según los expertos, se debe cumplir con ciertos requisitos para calificar para alguna forma de alivio.
