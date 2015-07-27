Maestros aportarán recursos para sus compañeros en lucha
Oaxaca.– Los profesores de la Coordinadora Nacional de Trabajadores de la Educación (CNTE) aportarán recursos a sus compañeros de la Sección 22 en una cuenta bancaria alterna con la finalidad de apoyarlos, luego de que el gobierno mexicano congeló sus recursos sindicales desde el martes pasado.
Con esas aportaciones voluntarias de las 33 secciones, los maestros del estado podrán continuar con sus movilizaciones en protesta a la desaparición del Instituto Estatal de Educación Pública de Oaxaca (IEEPO).
Durante una reunión en el territorio oaxaqueño, los docentes acordaron que analizarán hasta el 1 de agosto si impiden el inicio del ciclo escolar que arranca el 24 de agosto, de acuerdo al calendario de la Secretaría de Educación pública.
Durante este día encabezarán una marcha en Oaxaca, se espera que acudan maestros de otras entidades como Michoacán, Guerrero y Zacatecas.
Foto: Cuartoscuro
