El cantante dijo a Diario de México Edición USA que será la tercera vez que canta en el área triestatal
Jazmín Garibay Follow @Diariodemexusa
El famoso cantante Germán Montero traerá éxitos como “Lo hiciste otra vez” o “Me seguirás buscando” a dos lugares de la zona triestatal este fin de semana.
“Estoy muy contento y muy agradecido porque en muy poquito tiempo ya es la tercera vez que visito Nueva York, bien contento porque la gente ha respondido de forma impresionante, nos ha recibido bien bonito y pues muy agradecido por el apoyo que nos ha brindado, ahora que vamos para allá nos llena de alegría”, declaró el músico a Diario de México Edición USA.
Mañana será el protagonista de una velada al ritmo de banda en el Club Patron, ubicado en 1465 Jerome Ave, El Bronx, NY.
Brisa Sureña y El viejón y sus sierreños también participarán en el acto. Para llegar al lugar puedes tomar los trenes 4, D y B y bajarte en la parada 170 St. St.
No te pierdas el espectáculo, pues el intérprete musical prometió sorpresas en su concierto: “Es una gran responsabilidad porque es un público exigente y pues tenemos que darle un show diferente porque es la tercera vez.
Ahora que esté con mi banda me pondré de acuerdo”. Además, Montero se presentará hoy en Lake Terrace (1690 Oak Street, Lakewood, Nueva Jersey 08701) y mañana en el Newburgh Armory (321 S. William Street, Newburgh, NY 12550) al lado de Los Tigres del Norte.
“Es una gran oportunidad que nos han dado de trabajar con Los Tigres del Norte desde diciembre, una gran responsabilidad porque estaremos con los número uno”, acotó.
Además, aprovechó para expresar su admiración por los mexicanos que viven en EU.
“Nosotros como cantantes de música regional, podemos llevar un poco de nuestra postura para Estados Unidos y esperamos que la gente que nos escucha se sienta como si estuvieran en su tierra”, concluyó el artista.
Foto: Cuartoscuro
