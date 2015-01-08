El volante informó que firmará por 18 meses con el cuadro de la MLS; Arenas, quien será su DT, alabó sus condiciones
Redacción @Diariodemexusa
Los Ángeles.- El mediocampista británico Steven Gerrard confirmó que jugará en la Major League Soccer (MLS) este año, con Los Ángeles Galaxy.
El conjunto estadounidense informó la decisión del capitán del Liverpool de jugar 18 meses en Estados Unidos, a partir de julio próximo, para seguir los pasos de su compatriota David Beckham.
“Es el momento adecuado de un cambio para mí y para mi familia. Quiero acabar mi carrera con fuerza y añadir algunos trofeos a mi colección.
“Una de las razones para elegir a los Galaxy es el éxito que han tenido recientemente y los planes que tienen de continuar triunfando en el futuro”, argumentó el excapitán inglés.
Gerrard abandonará el club inglés al final la presente campaña, luego de más de 700 partidos con la plantilla con la que ha ganado la Liga de Campeones.
En una entrevista con el diario LA Times, el técnico del equipo angelino Bruce Arena, habló sobre lo que aportará el volante inglés.
“(Gerrard) Es un jugador de calidad. No me preocupa cómo vaya a encajar con nuestro equipo”, dijo Arena, quien ha conducido al club a tres títulos de la MLS en cuatro años.
“Ahora tenemos un club con una historia de éxito comprobado. Todas esas cosas van de la mano para convertir al LA Galaxy en un equipo muy atractivo para jugadores como Steven Gerrard”, añadio el entrenador.
Foto: Especial
