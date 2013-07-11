Ambos presumieron fotos de su encuentro en el puerto
La vida romántica de Giovani Dos Santos, delantero de la Selección Mexicana, ha estado vinculada en los últimos años con la cantante Belinda, sin embargo, pareciera que se ha enfocado en conocer otras personas.
La visita a Acapulco del ahora jugador del Villarreal de España estuvo enmarcada por su encuentro con la voluptuosa Ninel Conde, situación que fue difundida por los propios personajes, quienes usaron sus cuentas oficiales en redes sociales para certificarlo.
Gio y Ninel se encontraron durante sus vacaciones y se les notó muy divertidos, por lo que incluso han comenzado los rumores de que pueda surgir alguna relación entre ellos.
Dos Santos Ramírez vacaciona después de su participación con la Selección Mexicana en la Copa FIFA Confederaciones 2013.
Cabe destacar que la vedette fue nombrada hace unos días por el gobierno de Guerrero para que, junto al cantante Luis Miguel, ayude a promocionar las bondades de Acapulco ante los ojos del mundo.
Foto: Instagram
