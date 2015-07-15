Por Christian Lopez

El mexicano firmará un contrato por cuatro temporadas 

Notimex

Dos Santos será jugador franquicia” del conjunto angelino. Foto: Mexsport.

El delantero mexicano Giovani dos Santos firmó contrato para ser jugador de Los Angeles Galaxy, de la Major League Soccer (MLS), por siete millones de dólares de salario anual.

A través de su padre y representante, Zizinho dos Santos, llegó a un acuerdo con la MLS y el cuadro Los Ángeles Galaxy para que, proveniente del Villarreal de España, se convierta en el nuevo jugador del conjunto angelino.

Las posibilidades de Gio para llegar al fútbol estadunidense crecieron cuando le plantearon a su padre hace dos semanas y media, quien aconsejó a su hijo que aceptara.

Por la cantidad económica que el regiomontano recibirá, lo convertirá en “jugador franquicia” del conjunto angelino, junto con Steven Gerrard y Omar González, informó el portal “Mediotiempo”.

