Los Ángeles golearon al New York city de la mano del mexicano Jonathan Castillo
El 10 del flamante equipo L.A Galaxy brilló en el encuentro que se disputó el día de hoy en el StubHub Center. El mexicano Giovani dos Santos, se ha sabido acoplar rápido a la Major League Soccer y a su nuevo club. Ya que él, junto a Keane y la estrella internacional inglesa, Steven Gerard, vapulearon el marco del New York City, quien cuenta con grandes figuras como “El guaje” Villa, Andrea Pirlo y Frank Lampard. “Gio” anotó el segundo gol y asistió al “Killer” Robbie Keane, quien marcó doblete en el juego. David Villa logró perforar las redes para anotar el de la “honra” por la vía del penal. LAG 5-1 NYC
