Lo califica como “una victoria” para su estado
La gobernadora de Arizona, Jan Brewer, una de las principales promotoras del endurecimiento de las leyes migratorias estadunidenses, respaldó la iniciativa de reforma migratoria que contempla la militarización de la frontera con México.
Brewer consideró la enmienda, que ordena duplicar el número de agentes fronterizos y construir más de mil kilómetros de nuevos muros, como “una victoria para Arizona“.
La gobernadora republicana confió en que la enmienda, que reforzaría la seguridad fronteriza a un costo de unos 30 mil millones de dólares, sea aprobada en el Senado, en momentos en que la iniciativa de reforma migratoria está a punto de ser votada en esa cámara. Brewer dijo que no estaba preocupada por el costo de la iniciativa.
La enmienda aumentaría en 20 mil el número de agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza, duplicaría la extensión de los muros construidos a lo largo de la frontera con México e incluiría el uso de drones y otras tecnologías.
Brewer dijo que su principal preocupación es que la frontera esté bajo control operacional antes de pasar a la regularización de los millones de indocumentados que viven en EU.
“Cuando dicen que está bajo el control operacional, los agentes, los gobernadores fronterizos, las personas que están viviendo todos los días, día tras día en la frontera, ellos son los que deben ser capaces de llamar y decir si esta vez la frontera está bajo el control operacional”, indicó.
