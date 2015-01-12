Por Becarios Web

Cada semana una persona opinará y compartirá opiniones sobre lo que hace a diario

Notimex

El presidente Enrique Peña Nieto presentó e invitó a visitar el sitio de Internet www.yosoymexicano.mx, donde se podrán conocer diversas testimonios y opiniones de ciudadanos mexicanos.

“Les presento a @YoSoyMexicano: México, a través de su gente. Un mexicano distinto cada semana, contándonos su historia”, escribió el jefe del Ejecutivo federal en su cuenta @EPN de la red social.

En dicho sitio, cada semana una persona opinará y compartirá opiniones sobre lo que hace a diario.

epno enojo

“Visiten http://www.yosoymexicano.mx . Esta semana: @Daniel_Ovadia, joven cocinero, orgullo de nuestra tierra”, añadió el mandatario en otro tuit.

De acuerdo con la página referida, todas las semanas un mexicano empleará de “forma única” la cuenta de Twitter @YoSoyMexicano, en la que durante siete días hará algunas recomendaciones sobre diversos temas, como lugares que se pueden visitar.

Asimismo, “compartirá opiniones, ideas y puntos de vista sobre su día a día y el momento que hoy vive México”.

Según la mecánica de dicho portal, para la siguiente semana hará lo mismo otra persona, y contará su historia.

“Será una forma de seguir la vida de millones de mexicanos, desde una sola cuenta @YoSoyMexicano”, describe la página electrónica.

