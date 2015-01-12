Cada semana una persona opinará y compartirá opiniones sobre lo que hace a diario
Notimex
El presidente Enrique Peña Nieto presentó e invitó a visitar el sitio de Internet www.yosoymexicano.mx, donde se podrán conocer diversas testimonios y opiniones de ciudadanos mexicanos.
“Les presento a @YoSoyMexicano: México, a través de su gente. Un mexicano distinto cada semana, contándonos su historia”, escribió el jefe del Ejecutivo federal en su cuenta @EPN de la red social.
En dicho sitio, cada semana una persona opinará y compartirá opiniones sobre lo que hace a diario.
“Visiten http://www.yosoymexicano.mx . Esta semana: @Daniel_Ovadia, joven cocinero, orgullo de nuestra tierra”, añadió el mandatario en otro tuit.
De acuerdo con la página referida, todas las semanas un mexicano empleará de “forma única” la cuenta de Twitter @YoSoyMexicano, en la que durante siete días hará algunas recomendaciones sobre diversos temas, como lugares que se pueden visitar.
Asimismo, “compartirá opiniones, ideas y puntos de vista sobre su día a día y el momento que hoy vive México”.
Según la mecánica de dicho portal, para la siguiente semana hará lo mismo otra persona, y contará su historia.
“Será una forma de seguir la vida de millones de mexicanos, desde una sola cuenta @YoSoyMexicano”, describe la página electrónica.
This website was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something that helped me.
Many thanks!
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the page layout of your
blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could
connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two pictures.
Maybe you could space it out better?
I visited various web pages except the audio feature for
audio songs existing at this web site is really marvelous.
Everything is very open with a clear clarification of the issues.
It was definitely informative. Your website
is extremely helpful. Many thanks for sharing!
I like what you guys tend to be up too. This sort of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the great works guys I’ve included you guys to my own blogroll.
Hi there, i read your blog occasionally and
i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get
a lot of spam comments? If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything
you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any assistance is very much appreciated.
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed!
Very useful information specifically the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot.
I was seeking this particular info for a very long time.
Thank you and good luck.
I must thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this site.
I am hoping to view the same high-grade content from you in the future
as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my own blog now 😉
Fine way of telling, and good paragraph to take data on the topic of my presentation topic, which i am going to convey in institution of higher education.
I like what you guys tend to be up too. This kind of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the great works guys I’ve added you guys to my blogroll.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this brilliant blog!
I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and
adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to
fresh updates and will share this site with my Facebook group.
Chat soon!
I needed to thank you for this very good read!! I absolutely
loved every little bit of it. I’ve got you book-marked to look
at new things you post…
Hello to all, it’s actually a good for me to pay a visit
this site, it includes valuable Information.
I used to be recommended this website via my cousin. I am now
not certain whether or not this post is written via
him as no one else know such detailed approximately my trouble.
You are wonderful! Thanks!
Wow, this article is good, my sister is analyzing these things, so I am going to
tell her.
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed!
Extremely helpful information specifically the
last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was looking for this certain information for a very long time.
Thank you and best of luck.