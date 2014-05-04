Los ‘Diablos’ hicieron valer su localía y mejor posición en la tabla y avanzaron a las semifinales del Clausura 2014
Redacción
Toluca demostró su poderío al frente e hizo valer su localía para vencer 3-1 a Xolos en el partido de ‘vuelta’ de los cuartos de final y avanzó a las semifinales del Clausura 2014, donde ya lo espera León, que ayer eliminó a Cruz Azul.
Tras empatar en el partido de ‘ida’ 0-0, ‘Diablos’ y Tijuana se jugaban el todo por el todo en la cancha del estadio Nemesio Díez, donde saldría el tercer semifinalista este domingo al medio día.
Antonio Ríos puso adelante a Toluca en el minuto 31; ya en el segundo tiempo, el argentino Darío Benedetto igualó al 48 y puso momentáneamente en semifinales a Xolos.
Sin embargo, el campeón olímpico Miguel Ponce registró el 2-1 al 59 y el paraguayo Édgar Benítez cerró la cuenta al 87, para darle al conjunto ‘escarlata’ su
pase a la siguiente ronda de la ‘Fiesta Grande’, donde ya lo espera el vigente campeón del futbol nacional, León.
Goles:
Foto: Mexsport
