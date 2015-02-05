Es el centenario de Gabriel Vargas
Para conmemorar el centenario del natalicio de Gabriel Vargas, creador de la Familia Burrón, Google ofrece un doodle donde su nombre aparece enredado con la correa de la mascota de don Regino Burrón.
El buscador en Internet homenajea así al historietista mexicano nacido en Tulancingo, Hidalgo, y quien por más de 60 años retrató las condiciones de un sector marginal de la sociedad mexicana.
Vargas nació el 5 de febrero de 1915 en el seno de una familia de 12 hijos; fue a temprana edad cuando mostró su talento para el dibujo y a los 13 años comenzó a trabajar como dibujante en “Excélsior”.
Fue en 1948 cuando Gabriel Vargas creó su obra más famosa y distintiva Familia Burrón, inmortalizando el “Callejón del cuajo” y a sus sui géneris inquilinos: Borola Tacuche de Burrón, Regino Burrón, Regino Burrón Tacuche, el niño Fosforito Cantarranas y Macuca Burrón Tacuche.
De acuerdo con el historietista, estos personajes estaban basados en sus propios conocidos, lo mismo que los escenarios, que eran mercados, calles, parques, vecindades y billares que había recorrido.
Además de la Familia Burrón, Vargas creó “Los Chiflados”, “Los del Doce”, “Pancho López”, “Sopa de perico”, “La vida de Cristo”, “El gran Caperuzo” y “Sherlock Holmes”.
Vargas fue distinguido con premios como el Nacional de Periodismo 1983, el de Ciencias y Artes 2003, la Medalla José Vasconcelos 2003, una estampilla postal en 2004 y un Doctorado Honoris Causa de la Universidad Autónoma de Hidalgo, entre otros.
El caricaturista hidalguense murió el 26 de mayo de 2010 y su obra se encuentra distribuida en diversos museos, sobre todo de su estado natal.
