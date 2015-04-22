A base de un cuestionario sobre gustos el buscador te relaciona con un animal
Notimex
En el Día Internacional de la Madre Tierra que se celebra este miércoles, Google pregunta a sus usuarios “¿qué animal eres?” a partir de diversas preguntas sobre gustos, pasatiempos, frutas y relaciones de pareja.
Con doodle interactivo que forma el nombre del buscador de Internet y en cuyo centro gira un planeta Tierra, el usuario puede saber el tipo de animal que sería a partir de las respuestas a cada preferencia.
Al dar un click adicional al nombre animado de la empresa de Mountain View se puede responder a la pregunta ¿Qué sueles hacer los viernes por la noche?, donde se tienen varias opciones que van desde “suelo quedarme en mi madriguera” a “paseo con estilo”.
Elegir una de esas respuestas lleva al siguiente cuestionamiento: “llegas a una fiesta y descubres que tu mejor amigo tiene puesto lo mismo que tú. ¿Cuál es tu reacción?”.
Tras elegir una de las cuatro opciones, la siguiente pregunta está relacionada con la preferencia de un refrigerio, que va de una fruta a un trozo de carne.
Luego, Google pregunta a sus usuarios “¿Qué buscas en una pareja?” y después les pide elegir un pasatiempo, tras lo cual determina el tipo de animal que resulta ser y sus características, con la opción de compartir en redes sociales.
En 2009, la Asamblea General de la Organización de las Naciones Unidas (ONU) designó el 22 de abril como Día Internacional de la Madre Tierra, dada la importancia de promover la armonía con la naturaleza y el planeta.
