Es la quinta ocasión que se celebra al santo en el condado de Brooklyn; después de la misa convivieron con música y comida
Hector Calderón Follow @Diariodemexusa
Nueva York.-Con la presencia de más de 500 personas, y bajo la dirección del Comité de Mayordomos de Santiago Apóstol se realizó ayer con gran éxito la Quinta Celebración del Santo. Parte del programa incluyó la celebración de una misa en el número 38 de la avenida Clermont entre calle Flushing y la avenida Park en el condado de Brooklyn.
Al terminar la misa se realizó un convivio con la presentación de varios artistas como: la Comparsa Guadalupana, La Banda Feroz y Félix Ramírez.
“Esta es una manera no solo de unir a las familias, a los miembros de la comunidad que son fieles devotos de Santiago Apóstol, sino también de mantener una costumbre muy arraigada en nuestros pueblos” dijo, Mariano Soto, miembro del Comité de Mayordómos del Santo Santiago.
“Realmente me llena de alegría observar la presencia no sólo de mexicanos, sino también ecuatorianos, dominicanos e hispanos de otras nacionalidades donde el Santo tiene devotos”, expresó Miguel Cruz principal organizador de este evento de carácter religioso.
Eleuterio Soto, parte del equipo organizador, indicó que cada año son más las personas que asisten a la festividad y que tienen oportunidad de escuchar a los artistas mexicanos, así como de degustar platillos tradicionales hechos por los fieles.
Por su parte el cantante mexicano Félix Ramírez agregó; “me siento contento de participar en esta importante celebración y poder colaborar con mis canciones a la fiesta del santo”.
Pedro Cisneros, quien también intervino para la realización de esta quinta celebración expresó, “este acto cobra mayor brillo e importancia gracias a cada uno de los artistas que de manera voluntaria intervienen.
Esperamos que el año próximo contemos con más público, al igual que el apoyo de otros artistas”.
Este año superaron la meta lograda en 2014, cuando tuvieron la presencia de 400 visitantes.
Cándida Fuentes junto con otras mujeres se encargaron de llevar comida mexicana a todos los asistentes, por lo que decidieron preparar arroz a la mexicana y pollo en mole acompañado de una ensalada.
Los organizadores agradecieron el apoyo de empresas privadas y personas que cooperaron en la organización de este evento.
¿Quién fue Santiago Apóstol?
Santiago es uno de los doce Apóstoles de Jesús; hijo de Zebedeo, él y su hermano Juan fueron llamados por Jesús mientras estaban arreglando sus redes de pescar en el lago Genesaret.
En los evangelios se relata que Santiago tuvo que ver con el milagro de la hija de Jairo. Fue uno de los tres Apóstoles testigos de la Transfiguración y luego Jesús le invitó, también con Pedro y Santiago, a compartir más de cerca su oración en el Monte de los Olivos.
Santiago es condenado a muerte y decapitado por orden del Rey de Judea Herodes Agripa I (Hechos 12:2)
Foto: Héctor Calderón
