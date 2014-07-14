Una guatemalteca desea frenar la repatriación de su marido y lograr así salir adelante con sus pequeños retoños, en NJ
Nueva Jersey.- Gloria Chocoj, originaria de San Martín, Guatemala, enfrenta desde hace ocho meses la carga del mantenimiento de su hogar y sus pequeños hijos sin la ayuda de su pareja, quien se encuentra encerrada en un centro de detención de inmigración y para colmo puede ser deportado el miércoles.
Su esposo, José Estrada fue capturado por las autoridades de inmigración, en diciembre de 2013, pocos días después de comprar el árbol de navidad y preparándose para celebrar el nacimiento de Cristo.
La versión de la familia dice que Estrada tuvo un accidente automovilístico en septiembre del año 2013 con un vehículo oficial del estado, mientras manejaba el camión de su jefe en una empresa de construcción, sin poseer licencia de conducir.
Se declaró culpable. Pero, como mandan las leyes de Nueva Jersey, al aceptar su culpabilidad ante el Fiscal y no tener residencia legal, su expediente pasó inmediatamente a inmigración. Y si el 16 de julio el magistrado no acepta la apelación del caso automáticamente tiene que ser repatriado.
El alegato presentado por la abogada Anna Little consigna que el guatemalteco no tiene antecedentes criminales y por lo tanto no encarna un peligro para el estado, la sociedad o la seguridad nacional. Por lo anterior, está solicitando dejarlo en suelo ‘gringo’ mientras procesan la solicitud de asilo político.
Mientras tanto los niños, nacidos en EU, no pueden resistir la tristeza de no ver a su padre, según relata Gloria.
“El último domingo que lo fuimos a ver mi hijo Christopher le preguntó: Papá cuando regresas a casa. Y no supimos que decirle”, dice Gloria.
La situación es de suma urgencia para la afligida madre, porque tiene que laborar seis días a la semana, en distintos turnos y trabajos, para cubrir la comida, la ropa y las necesidades de los menores y carece de tiempo para estar con ellos.
SUS HIJOS ESTÁN ENFERMOS
El cuadro médico de los pequeñines, hijos de José Estrada, es alarmante, de acuerdo con el activista mexicano Christian Zamudio, de la organización ‘Comunidades Unidas de Nueva Jersey’.
Al respecto Zamudio detalló que Katherine, de cinco años de edad, padece de anorexia; Christopher, de siete años, tiene bronquitis y amigdalitis y debe usar nebulizador y Joseph de tres años, debido a que nació prematuro tiene congestiones nasales y requiere de cuidado delicado, ya que tiene las defensas muy bajas y un leve resfriado podría afectarle gravemente.
La Frase:
“Aunque trabajo seis días a la semana en distintos turnos, debo tres meses de renta, mis niños tienen algunas enfermedades y mi esposo puede ser deportado”. Gloria Chocoj, guatemalteca.
Tiéndele una mano
La única ayuda que tiene Gloria es la de su querida hermana Inés, quien suele quedarse en la casa para atender a los menores.
Foto: Especial
