Carlos se degradó a tormenta tropical, pero continúa el pronóstico de lluvias

Guerrero

El gobierno estableció el Plan DNDN-III para auxiliar a los afectados por el fenómeno natural

Redacción

Guerrero.- El paso del huracán Carlos, que en las últimas horas se degradó a tormenta tropical, en el estado dejó la caída de árboles, espectaculares, postes de luz y caos en Acapulco, sin el reporte de pérdidas humanas.

El fenómeno climatológico provocó lluvias generalizadas en la mayoría de los municipios de Guerrero, en Acapulco causaron inundaciones que dejaron varados a autobuses de pasajeros, así como a camines repartidores y también hubo accidentes menores por el suelo mojado.

En esa localidad, una de las más afectadas por vientos de 130 kilómetros por hora y rachas de hasta 155 kilómetros por horas se presentó la caída de más de 17 árboles y tres anuncios espectaculares en la zona turística y suburbana de Acapulco.

Al poniente del puerto, la caída de un espectacular un poste que dejó sin servicio eléctrico a las colonias.

Usuarios de Twitter solicitaron ayuda para la colonia Clemencia Figueroa Cisneros que hasta ayer permanecía sin luz y teléfono, además 10 casas quedaron sin techos por los vientos.

La Secretaría de Protección Civil del estado informó de precipitaciones pluviales de 50 a 75 milímetros en las regiones Norte y Tierra Caliente, y de menor grado para la Montaña.

En Coyuca de Benítez, Atoyac de Álvarez la Costa Grande y Marquelia y Copala, en Costa Chica también cayeron algunos árboles. Las clases continúan suspendidas, hoy se definirá si se reanudan.

Se prevén lluvias muy fuertes, tormentas eléctricas y granizadas en los estados de Jalisco (costa), Colima y Michoacán y Oaxaca, y precipitaciones muy fuertes en el Estado de México, Distrito Federal, Puebla y Morelos.

Números:

130 kilómetros por hora, vientos que provocó Carlos en costas de Acapulco

150 milímetros es la altura máxima para las lluvias en Guerrero y Oaxaca

Foto: Cuartoscuro

