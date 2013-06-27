España eliminó con dramatismo a Italia en penales y jugará el domingo ante Brasil
Con sufrimiento, la selección de España consiguió su pase a la Final de la Copa FIFA Confederaciones 2013, al empatar 0-0 en la prórroga, pero venciendo 7-6 a Italia en la serie de penales.
A pesar de los pequeños inconvenientes que hubo durante el torneo, el domingo se jugará la Final soñada entre el Scratch Du Oro y la Furia Roja, toda vez que los ibéricos se encargaron de conseguir su pase de una forma dramática.
En un partido trabado de principio a fin, durante los 120 minutos, la escuadra de Vicente del Bosque no logró plasmar su futbol ni inquietar demasiado al considerado mejor portero del mundo, Gianluigi Buffon.
La Squadra Azzurra, por su parte, jugó con valentía, a pesar de no contar con su máxima estrella, el juvenil delantero Mario Balotelli, quien debido a una lesión tuvo que abandonar al plantel en plena disputa del certamen.
Al llegar a la serie de penalties, los italianos demostraron su calidad, hasta que llegó el cobro del defensa central, Leonardo Bonucci, quien casi saca su disparo del estadio. Fue entonces que llegó Jesús Navas y puso cifras definitivas al encuentro.
El domingo será el partido decisivo de la Confederaciones, tal y como los aficionados al futbol habían vaticinado desde el principio, por lo que se pronostica un encuentro espectacular, con una escuela de calidad probada como la brasileña y una emergente, pero ya exitosa como la española.
